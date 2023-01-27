Polls not possible before October: Riaz

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz has said no election would be possible before October since the country and its economy can’t afford any such venture before that.

Talking to The News here on Thursday, he said holding of elections was a serious proposition that had to take place according to the Constitution. “Its scheduling cannot be done for the pleasure of an individual. Not Imran Khan but the price hike is causing troubles. It’s a genuine problem and the government must address it by exploiting all its faculties,” Riaz said, adding that he would raise the question of dearness in the National Assembly when it resumed on Tuesday.

To a query, he said Imran Khan had shown that he had no interest in the well-being of the country and its people. “Today the PTI has become a shattered entity and it shows that its leadership including Imran Khan lacks political acumen.”

He said the PTI’s desire to return to the House after submitting resignations proved that its leadership was immature. By returning to the House, the PTI didn’t want to play any positive role but to spoil the atmosphere.

“I didn’t feel threatened as the leader of opposition had the PTI opted to withdraw the resignations. The NA working would remain unaffected without PTI’s presence.

“You wouldn’t see any qualitative change in the ambiance of the House after de-notifying PTI MNAs who didn’t deliver justice to their constituents. NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf is running the House like a statesman,” he said.