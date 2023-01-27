Germany, Holland power into World Cup semis

ISLAMABAD: Germany and the Netherlands have completed the semi-finals line-up in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup earning wins against England and Korea in their respective quarter-finals.

In the semi-finals, Australia will face Germany, while Belgium will take on Netherlands today (Friday) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The Netherlands defeated Korea 5-1 while Germany edged out England 5-4 following a 2-2 draw at the scheduled time.