Germany, Holland power into World Cup semis

ISLAMABAD: Germany and the Netherlands have completed the semi-finals line-up in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup earning wins against England and Korea in their respective quarter-finals.
In the semi-finals, Australia will face Germany, while Belgium will take on Netherlands today (Friday) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
The Netherlands defeated Korea 5-1 while Germany edged out England 5-4 following a 2-2 draw at the scheduled time.
BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl on Wednesday said the club wants to hold onto English teen...
Ag AFPBARCELONA: Ousmane Dembele´s strike, capping a brilliant individual display, helped Barcelona beat Real...
Ag AFPSAN DIEGO: England´s Aaron Rai posted a birdie-birdie finish to join a three-way tie at the top of the...
The International Olympic Committee, ignoring calls from Ukraine to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from next...
KUWAIT CITY: Russian and Belarusian athletes will be able to compete in this year´s Asian Games despite the invasion...
KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation is set to hire the services of Iranian coach Ali Pour Aroji."Yes, we are...
Comments