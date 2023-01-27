LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold conditions was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped to -17°C, while in Lahore, it was 3.8°C and maximum was 19.2°C.
LAHORE:The Fifth Annual Lahori Gur Mela 2023 is going to start here from tomorrow , under the auspices of Agri...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company saved around Rs25 million of national exchequer by repairing small and large...
LAHORE:Police arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 2.800kg opium from their possession. The accused were...
Short-story writer and novelist Ume Amara. — Photo by authorLahore: Ume Amara, short-story writer and novelist,...
LAHORE Punjab Inspector General Police Dr Usman Anwar has said that the Punjab Police will fully cooperate with Iraqi...
LAHORE:The newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor of University of Okara ProfDr Sajid Rashid has stressed the need of...
Comments