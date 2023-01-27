 
By Our Correspondent
January 27, 2023

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold conditions was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped to -17°C, while in Lahore, it was 3.8°C and maximum was 19.2°C.

