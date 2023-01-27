10 terror suspects held

LAHORE:The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 10 suspected terrorists from different parts of the province. According to the CTD spokesperson, the CTD Punjab conducted 44 Combing & Search Operations, in which 44 localities were checked in different districts of Punjab. He said that during these combing operations, 2,568 suspects were interrogated, 429 persons were biometrically checked and 10 suspects were arrested. He said that five FIRs were registered against the arrested persons in Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Dina (Jhelum) and send them to an unknown location.