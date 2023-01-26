Sons of Panama ex-president released from jail

NEW YORK: Two sons of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli were released from prison in the United States on Wednesday after serving sentences for corruption linked to the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, authorities said. Luis Enrique and Ricardo Martinelli were released slightly ahead of completing their three-year terms because of good behavior, a spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons said.
