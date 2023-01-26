 
close
Thursday January 26, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Sons of Panama ex-president released from jail

By AFP
January 26, 2023

NEW YORK: Two sons of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli were released from prison in the United States on Wednesday after serving sentences for corruption linked to the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, authorities said. Luis Enrique and Ricardo Martinelli were released slightly ahead of completing their three-year terms because of good behavior, a spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Comments