Man killed in Waziristan firing

MIRANSHAH: A man was killed and his car reduced to ashes when unidentified persons opened fire on his vehicle in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district.

The police said that unknown persons opened fire on a car, which caught fire, killing the man on the spot and reducing the vehicle to ashes. The man, whose name could not be ascertained, belonged to Hakimkhel area in Mir Ali.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained. The police registered a case and started an investigation.