Interpol team discusses matters with police officials

Islamabad: A delegation of FIA officers and Interpol CTD and arms experts headed by Tariq Nawaz Malik (FIA) visited the central police office on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

The delegation met with the Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and discussed different important coordination matters. Criminal Intelligence/Counter Terrorism Department Interpol John Patrick Broome, Regional Product Development Officer Interpol Altaf Mayar, Arms Expert Pierre Sauer and SSP Headquarters Faryal Fareed were also present on the occasion. During the meeting important issues related to the prevention of illegal arms in Pakistan, issuance of arms licenses and sharing data of international criminals wanted in terrorism activities between the departments were discussed.