Trainee cops laud working of PSCA

LAHORE:A delegation of the Punjab police internship programme paid a study visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarter here on Wednesday.

Punjab Police Internship Programme officers led the 33-member delegation, which visited various departments of the authority. PSCA Operation Commander gave delegation a detailed briefing on the working of PSCA.

The delegation was briefed about the different features of public awareness campaigns, media management and Women's Safety App. The delegation was told that the implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System has reduced the number of fatal accidents by 43 percent. More than two lakh women have so far installed Punjab Police’s Women Safety App. The Women Safety Application developed by the PSCA is also working in Balochistan and assistance is also being given in other provinces regarding different safe city projects.

On the occasion, expressing their views, the participants of the delegation said that the state-of-the-art modern infrastructure of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority is worth seeing. The delegation said that Women Safety Application is the best initiative of the Punjab Police for the protection of women.