Gymkhana poll panel launched

LAHORE:As the activities for Lahore Gymkhana election started, former bureaucrat Zia Ur Rehman launched his panel at a local hotel here Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Zia Ur Rehman said, “Our motto is we are here for a year”. He said all the candidates contesting the election from his panel were outstanding people and they had vast experience of serving in different fields. He said the panel consisted of ex-civil servants, doctors, engineers and experts. He urged the participants to vote his panel for the betterment of Lahore Gymkhana. The candidates who are contesting the election under the banner of Zia Ur Rehman included the names of Muhammad Zia ur Rehman, Mian Waqar-ud-Din (Vicky), Qamar Khan (Bobby), Mian Javed Zahur, Mian Ijaz, Syed Abid Hussain, Dr Abdul Majeed Ch, Zil-A-Ilahi, Kh Sohail Iftekhar, M Aslam Hayat, Dr Qazi Javeed Iqbal and Kh Khurram Iftikhar.