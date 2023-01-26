 
close
Thursday January 26, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

PhD degree awarded

By Our Correspondent
January 26, 2023

LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Mudassara Saqib d/o Faqir M Khokhar in the subject of Medicine (Pharmacology) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Topical Formulation and Evaluation of Antifungal and Antileishmanial Amphotericin B Emulsion on Polymeric Membranes’.

Comments