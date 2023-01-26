PBM opens shelter home for transgender people

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) begins first-ever Shelter Home for the transgender community.

PBM Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha inaugurated the project in the presence of Director General Ministry of Human Rights, Muhammad Arshad and other officers, during a ceremony held here in PBM’s Shelter Home in Tarlai, says a press release on Wednesday.

Addressing the ceremony, PBM Managing Director said, “We are determined to explore every possible solution to mitigate the problems of vulnerable community of the country. In order to fulfill the need of spreading hope and happiness among the deprived transgender community in a protected and hygienic environment, PBM and Ministry of Human Rights has launched the joint initiative.”, Paracha stated.

Elucidating the PBM’s initiatives for medical treatment and rehabilitation of indigent persons including transgender community, Fida Paracha said the new initiative will serve the susceptible transgender persons with temporary night stay, breakfast and dinner in respectable and neat and clean atmosphere.

The pilot project with the capacity of 10 transgender persons is being started in Tarlai Shelter Home which will further be expanded after the impact evaluation report of the project.