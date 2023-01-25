Member of thief gang held

Islamabad: Bhara Kahu police have arrested a wanted member of a criminal gang involved in theft activities and recovered stolen valuables from his possession, a police spokesman said.
Police team also recovered stolen valuables from his possession. Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Senior police officials appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed the police teams to intensify efforts against the criminals involved in criminal activities.
Daily Jang emerged as an Urdu weekly in pre-Partition India, getting its name from the war environment, in what was a...
Urdu press has gone through an evolution over more than a century. Urdu newspapers started to emerge in the eighteenth...
Resilience, commitment and faithfulness, these words cannot do justice in defining the versatility of...
After Bengali, Urdu is the oldest press language in the Indian subcontinent. By following the development of Urdu...
In his trimonthly report to the colonial administration in 1940, the Commissioner of Delhi declared the Jang as an...
In their book ‘The Elements of Journalism What News people Should Know and the Public Should Expect’, acclaimed...
Comments