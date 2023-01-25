Two die in separate incidents

MANSEHRA: A man was buried alive and died after a cattle pen caved in at the Sandasar area here early Monday. The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured, Mohammad Sabir to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. In another incident, one Mohammad Manzoor suffocated to death in the Shinkiari area. According to the family, the deceased had burnt coils to brave the severe cold but that led to his death.
