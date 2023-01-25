NHA ordered to pay for motorway land

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the National Highway Authority to pay the owners of the land purchased for the Peshawar motorway project in 2006.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial dismissed the appeal of the National Highway Authority (NHA) against the verdict of the Peshawar High Court.

The court upheld the decision of the Peshawar High Court to increase the price of the land bought for the construction of the Peshawar-Muskat Highway from Rs 35,000 to Rs 70,000 per marla.