Governor praises PRCS services

LAHORE: Pakistan Red Crescent Society Chairman Sardar Shahid Laghari called on Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor's House here on Monday.

In the meeting, the governor appreciated the role and services of Red Crescent in dealing with climate change and natural calamities. He lauded PRCS services and humanitarian assistance in mitigating the sufferings of the vulnerable and the distressed during flood response 2022.

The governor assured that the government would fully support PRCS Punjab Branch and would take all possible measures to strengthen its programmes and interventions in the province and to improve its coordination mechanism and district branch network for efficient service delivery.

Speaking on this occasion, PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari said that Red Crescent was in the forefront of serving the suffering humanity. He said that PRCS Punjab branch should build synergies at province level on disaster preparedness and disaster contingency planning just like we have at national level. He said all the branches are arms of National Headquarters and he is visiting all the provinces and meeting with PHQ leadership to bring harmony among all the branches. He requested the support of the governor in increasing the district branch network, volunteer base and coordination mechanism of PRCS Provincial Branch.

He said that Red Crescent would expand the scope of its welfare projects in Punjab with the support of its movement partners and stakeholders. Chairman PRCS Punjab Branch Justice (R) Shiekh Ahmed Farooq, Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Obaidullah Khan, Secretary PRCS Punjab Muhammad Zahid and others were also present on this occasion.

Call to allow women to be Nikah Khawans: A research organisation in collaboration with National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Punjab, has established a toll-free helpline ‘1413’ for the protection of women’s marriage rights in Punjab.

A pilot study conducted by Musawi in this regard showed that 60 percent of marriage registrars do not consider consent of the girl in a marriage contract important. At a launching ceremony of the helpline at NCHR office here Tuesday, Rabia Javeri Agha, Chairperson of National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) said, “Nikah is a legal document which has got a religious tone”.

If a Nikah Khawan does not fill every column of the Nikahnama, action should be taken against him, said Nadeem Ashraf, Member Punjab NCHR who has approached local government to apprise them of the situation.

The toll-free Helpline 1413 is housed in the NCHR Punjab office and is operational from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. The helpline will provide access to information on the Nikahnama and its clauses, legal advice related to marriage rights as protected under the laws of Punjab, Pakistan. The helpline aims to improve access to quality legal information, advice and representation for women, especially the underprivileged and illiterate women with mobility constraints, in matters pertaining to marriage rights.

There were suggestions of allowing women to be Nikah Khawans as well. In Turkey, women can be Nikah Khawans. Another suggestion was to add to the Nikahnama that nobody has the right to beat a woman. PCSW receives most calls on its helpline for domestic violence. Registering an FIR is an uphill task. The police do that only in extreme cases of violence.

PhD degrees: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to 10 of its scholars. According to details, Muhammad Ihsan was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Education, Usman Ahmad in the subject of Biotechnology, Afreen Komal in the subject of Applied Psychology, Muhammad Tajammal Khan in the subject of Botany, Naheed Akhter in the subject of Education, Hina Ashraf in the subject of Agriculture Sciences (Plant Pathology), Rabia Qudoos in the subject of Urdu, Sana Siddique in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology), Madiha Khalid in the subject of Computer Science and Sehrish Bilal in the subject of Biochemistry.