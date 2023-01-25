Kamyana takes over as CCPO

LAHORE: Bilal Siddique Kamyana Tuesday assumed the charge of the post of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore. Bilal Siddique has already worked as CCPO Lahore last year.
He belonged to 24th Common of Police Service of Pakistan and has served at key posts as RPO Faisalabad and Sheikhupura regions, CPO Rawalpindi, DPO Sialkot, Narowal and Okara, DIG R& D CPO, DIG SPU, SSP CTD, Intelligence Bureau and other high ranks of Headquarters and field formations of Police department.
