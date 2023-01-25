DC’s warning to private schools: Arrange buses for students, or pay fine

LAHORE: District administration has directed private schools to arrange buses for pick and drop for the students; otherwise, heavy fines will be imposed on them.

The decision was taken by the Water and Environmental Commission as part of the anti-smog campaign and the commission directed the owners of all private schools to arrange school buses for students pick and drop service. In this regard, DC Lahore held a meeting on Tuesday in which CEO Education informed that show cause notices were issued to the owners of 10 private schools for not arranging buses.

The hearing of these school owners was held Tuesday in DC office here and the owners were given a deadline to arrange buses for students. DC Lahore ordered that the school owners should arrange buses within the next 30 days; otherwise, a fine of Rs20,000 per day will be imposed on them.

DC Lahore said that if all school owners arrange buses, there would be a clear reduction in smog. He also gave a stern warning to the owners of some schools for not appearing in the hearing.

Price control steps, flour availability reviewed: Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Aamir Jan reviewed the price control measures and availability of subsidised flour in the division during a meeting at his office here on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting, the commissioner directed the district officers to ensure 100 percent grinding of wheat given to flour mills, saying that all deputy commissioners should carry out a comprehensive inspections to expose hoarding of flour and wheat.

He further said that trucks should be sent according to the needs of the area for delivery of subsidised flour. The commissioner directed the authorities concerned to continue crackdown on public and private bus stations for loading and unloading of subsidised flour. From where the complaint was received, Assistant Commissioner concerned would take immediate action, he said.

The meeting was briefed that supply of flour were also being ensured through 2,800 shops and 208 trucks, while the availability of flour in the division and prices of commodities were satisfactory.