Navy edge Police in Challenge Cup opener

KARACHI: Navy were off to a solid start when they defeated Police 1-0 in their Group A opener of the PFF National Challenge Cup here at the KPT Stadium on Tuesday.

After a barren first half, Nouman struck the decisive goal through a well-connected header in the 69th minute.

In the event 27 departmental teams are featuring.

Meanwhile in Group E opening game at Lahore Higher Education Commission (HEC) held holders WAPDA to a 2-2 draw.

Bilal opened the score for WAPDA in the 33rd minute.

However Ehtisham Abbas levelled the score for HEC in the 47th minute. In the 60th minute WAPDA took the lead again through Alamgir Ali.

However Mohammad Waqas levelled the score for HEC in the 83rd minute.

In Group G clash at Tehmas Khan Stadium Peshawar WSTC held PAF to a 2-2 draw. Khalid and Rizwan hit goals for WSTC while Samad Khan and Mansoor Khan struck for PAF.

In Group B show at Essa Khan Football Ground Chaman, PACA demolished Nimso Hazara FC Quetta 6-1.

The record six-time winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) crushed POF 7-0 with Moin scoring a treble. Waheed hit a double while they were also joined on the scoresheet by Waqar Ihtisham and Zia-ul-Islam.

In Group C outing at Gulzar Sadiq Park Bahawalpur, Ashraf Sugar Mills held Railways to a goalless draw.

In Faisalabad Masha United downed Klash Mills 3-0 in their Group D opener.

Earlier,Navy the event was formally opened in a brief ceremony which was also graced by the Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Iqbal Memon.

Also present were the chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee Haroon Malik, NC’s senior members Shahid Khokhar, Saud Hashmi and former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim.