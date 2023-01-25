Players asked to return from BPL

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked the Pakistani players on Tuesday, to return back to the country till February 2 from the Bangladesh Premier League.

PCB spokesperson disclosed that players were advised to come back because PSL starts on 13 February.

PCB spokesperson also revealed that PSL franchises had requested PCB to call back players so that they can get some rest before PSL. Pakistani players have made a huge impact in BPL so far, with Iftikhar Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah and Muhammad Wasim Junior performing very well for their respective teams.