Departments’ consent sought for domestic season

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has written formal letters to 27 leading departments, seeking their consent to participate in the PCB’s Domestic Cricket Season 2023-24, which is scheduled to start in August this year.

The letters were dispatched to all the departments on behalf of Najam Sethi, chairman of the PCB Management Committee, in accordance with the Pakistan Cricket Board Constitution 2014 and on the specific instructions of PCB’s Patron, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is keen to see return of the departments to play their integral role in the growth and development of Pakistan cricket.

In the letters, the Pakistan Cricket Board has not only invited the departments to confirm their participation in the upcoming season at the earliest so that the board could help them prepare the season’s calendar.

The departments have also been encouraged to set up strong cricket outfits while assuring them maximum coverage and publicity through the traditional and new media.

Some of the prominent departments that have been sent letters for participation in the Pakistan Cricket Board Domestic Season 2023, include Ghani Glass, Income Tax, K-Electric, Karachi Port Trust, Khan Research Laboratory, State Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, OGDCL, Omar Associates, PAF, Army, Navy, PIA, Port Qasim Authority, PTV Corporation, SNGPL, SSGC, Wapda and ZTBL.