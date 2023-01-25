Nasa, Pentagon developing N-powered rocket for Mars voyage

WASHINGTON: Nasa is partnering with a Pentagon research agency to develop a nuclear-powered rocket engine in preparation for sending astronauts to Mars.
Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday that the US space agency will team up with the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to “develop and demonstrate advanced nuclear thermal propulsion technology as soon as 2027.”
“With the help of this new technology, astronauts could journey to and from deep space faster than ever -- a major capability to prepare for crewed missions to Mars,” Nelson said in a statement.
