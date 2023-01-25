Ukraine dismisses officials in anti-graft purge

KYIV, Ukraine: Kyiv on Tuesday announced the dismissal of a dozen top officials in its biggest political shakeup following the country´s first major corruption scandal linked to the Russian invasion.
Ukraine has long suffered endemic corruption, but government efforts to stamp out graft have been overshadowed by Moscow´s nearly year-long full-scale war. Western allies, which have allocated billions of dollars in financial and military aid to Kyiv to counter Russian troops, have often preconditioned such support on anti-corruption reforms.
KATHMANDU: One person was killed and two were injured after an earthquake struck western Nepal on Tuesday, a local...
BEIRUT: Lebanon´s judge Tarek Bitar, who is investigating the deadly 2020 Beirut port blast, has charged Lebanon´s...
GENEVA: The Swiss parliament decided on Tuesday to open an investigation targeting President Alain Berset, among...
WASHINGTON: The “Doomsday Clock” symbolizing the perils to humanity moved on Tuesday to its closest ever to...
PARIS: A busy railway hub in Paris suffered a near-total traffic shutdown on Tuesday after unidentified vandals...
WASHINGTON: Nasa is partnering with a Pentagon research agency to develop a nuclear-powered rocket engine in...
