Ukraine dismisses officials in anti-graft purge

KYIV, Ukraine: Kyiv on Tuesday announced the dismissal of a dozen top officials in its biggest political shakeup following the country´s first major corruption scandal linked to the Russian invasion.

Ukraine has long suffered endemic corruption, but government efforts to stamp out graft have been overshadowed by Moscow´s nearly year-long full-scale war. Western allies, which have allocated billions of dollars in financial and military aid to Kyiv to counter Russian troops, have often preconditioned such support on anti-corruption reforms.