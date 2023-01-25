 
Wednesday January 25, 2023
World

UN Palestinian refugee agency seeks $1.6 bn

By AFP
January 25, 2023

GENEVA: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, appealed on Tuesday for $1.6 billion for its work in 2023, as it struggles to overcome chronic budget shortfalls.

UNRWA -- which provides services to nearly six million Palestinians registered in the Palestinian territories, including Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, as well as in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria -- warned that “compounding challenges” had placed it under “immense strain”.

