One arrested for involvement in hundi

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested a currency dealer for his involvement in hundi and hawala business.

An official said the accused Junaid was arrested from Torkham.

The official said the accused got 1.5 million dollars in the last two years but could not provide records of his import and export.

Meanwhile, the FIA immigration official offloaded a passenger Imran from a flight at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar for traveling on fake Polish documents