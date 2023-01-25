Researcher says Pakistan ideal for growing all crops, fruit

HARIPUR: Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Chairman Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that Pakistan had conducive weather conditions with diverse human resources with a potential to grow different crops and fruit of international standards and contribute to the national economy.

He was speaking as a chief guest to the participants of the first day of the citrus festival organisd by the University of Haripur here.

He said that the weather conditions of Pakistan were so ideal for growing crops and orchards that farmers could grow every kind of crop and fruit with a little effort.

“Our youth needs to be given a platform and direction. They have the talent to grow hybrid seeds, chilghoza and olive,” he said.

Dr Ali said that benefiting from the technological advances was the need of the hour for achieving the desired targets of economic well being of farmers and the country as well through capacity building of human resources.

He said that the talent of the young agriculture graduates could be utilised for improved agricultural output with an effort of giving them hands-on training.

He added that the PARC was available for capacity building of youths in

this regard.

He urged the attaches posted in foreign embassies to explore the market and create space for the Pakistani agro based and agricultural products.

Dr Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Director General Research Punjab Agriculture Department, said that Sargodha’s Kino was earning $200 million during the two months exports every year and the Khanpuri orange, which was famous for its taste, could also be exported and the farmers could earn a better living.

He said that the farmers, researchers and industrialists must join hands and utilise their efforts for increasing the per annum yield by making it an exportable commodity.

Prof Dr Farid said that the dairy and agro based products have the potential to give a turn around to the national economy with a little effort. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shafiqur Rehman said that the faculty members, and students of the University of Haripur would contribute their maximum share in promotion of Khanpuri orange and improving its quality and produce.

Earlier, the UoH’s students clad in traditional costumes, presented Hazara, Khatak, Saraiki and Gilgiti dance while the folk song, skits, horse dance were also part of the mela for the entertainment of the audience.