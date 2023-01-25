Bhara Kahu Bypass likely to be opened in eight weeks

Islamabad : Ninety per cent work of elevated portion, culverts, underpasses, bridge and interchange of multi-billion Bhara Kahu Bypass has been completed, indicating its possible inauguration in next eight weeks.

According to the details, out of 7 culverts work on top slab of only one culvert is underway; out of 5 underpasses, top slab of Shahdara and half top slab of Kiani underpass is remaining; only a portion of top slab of interchange is to be completed; and nullah bridge will also be completed after placement of girders and slab.

The official maps showed that as far as its elevated portion is concerned all 244 piles have been completed; 21 out of 25 pile caps, 21 out of 25 piers, and 3 transoms out of 25 have been completed; and 110 girders out of 156 have been installed. The date for inauguration of Bhara Kahu Bypass will be decided next month and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be requested to inaugurate this project that would not only benefit the dwellers of Bhara Kahu and its surroundings but also minimize the woos of the tourists heading towards Murree and Azad Kashmir.

The ever–increasing population of the area with a lot many people travelling to Murree and Azad Kashmir has made Bhara Kahu the point of routine traffic jams and growing congestion creating problems for the travellers in general and the people of the area in particular. The 5.6 km-long road (including a 1km flyover) starts from Murree Road at Malpur and culminates on Murree Road near the Jugi bus stop from where the flyover begins till the end of the local bazaar towards Murree.