Police to ensure traffic discipline

Islamabad : The campaign of Islamabad Police to check violation of traffic rules is in full swing and special efforts are being made to maintain traffic discipline in the city.

The main objective of this road safety campaign is to ensure safety to the people while road users are being educated for lane discipline during driving.

Following the directions of IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Police has constituted special teams to control lane violations on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.