IGP distributes medical cheques

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has distributed medical reimbursement cheques worth Rs1 million among the police officials suffering from various physical diseases, a police spokesman said.
IGP said on the occasion that the best medical facilities are being provided to the serving employees. Taking such steps is aimed to raise the morale of the officials and help to provide better medical facilities to the officials. He further said that every official of the police force is a valuable asset for the department and providing them medical as well as other facilities is among the top priorities.
