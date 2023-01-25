 
Wednesday January 25, 2023
Obituary

January 25, 2023

Syed Ahmad passed away on Tuesday. May Allah grant him Jannat ul Firdous, Aameen sum Aameen. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held Wednesday (today) at 1:15pm after Zuhr prayers, at Sultan Masjid, DHA Phase 5, Karachi. He left behind Laila Syed Ahmad (wife), Muzna (daughter) and Syed Haroon Ahmed (son-in-law), Esha and Simrah (grand-daughters).

