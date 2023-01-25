Gang of street criminals held

Islamabad:The Sangjani Police team arrested four wanted accused of a street lawbreakers gang involved in a series of criminal activities and recovered 7 snatched bikes, 5 mobile phone and 3 pistols with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Sangjani Police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending four wanted members of a street criminals gang involved in a series of criminal activities in Sangjani, Tarnol and Golra police stations jurisdiction.

Police team also recovered a snatched mobile phone, motorbikes and weapons with ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in 27 criminal activities. The accused were sent to jail on judicial remand for identification parade in 20 cases.