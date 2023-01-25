Punjab Benevolent Fund releases various grants

LAHORE:On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, the Punjab Benevolent Fund has released overdue educational scholarships, farewell, marriage and burial grants worth Rs3.14 million to 59 applicants of various districts. A spokesman for the office of the Ombudsman Punjab reported this in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

In a separate development, the local government & community development department (LG&CD) devised standard operating procedures for all union councils to ensure foolproof safety of public records, the spokesman stated.

The step had been taken on a complaint of a Lahore-based woman who approached the ombudsman's office to declare the fake divorce certificate null and void. The ombudsman took strict notice of it and directed the secretary local government & community development department to constitute an investigation committee and take measures to secure safety of public data and civil registration statistics stored in the government system could not be illegally altered, the spokesman said. Meanwhile, an inquiry committee had proposed to the federal higher education commission that irregularity of admissions in unapproved courses should be monitored.