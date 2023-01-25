Three terror suspects held

LAHORE:Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)) Punjab has arrested three suspected terrorists from different parts of the province.

According to a spokesperson for the CTD, in the wake of current wave of terrorism, the CTD conducted extensive and coordinated Combing Operations across the Punjab to avert any untoward incident.

The CTD conducted 49 combing and search operations in which 50 localities were checked in different districts of Punjab, he said, and added that during these combing operations 2,713 suspects were interrogated, 517 persons were biometrically checked and 3 suspects were arrested with weapons and explosives including pistols 30-bore.

He said four FIRs were registered against the arrested persons in Yeki Gate Lahore, Civil Line Mandi Bahauddin, Dunyapur and Nowshera Khushab and transferred them to an unknown location.