Woman dies in van, rickshaw collision

LAHORE:A woman was killed in a collision between a Mazda van and a rickshaw in the Garhi Shahu police area here Tuesday. A high-speed Mazda van hit a rickshaw on Allama Iqbal Road in the Garhi Shahu area. As a result, a woman yet to be identified was killed. Passersby caught the van driver and handed over him to the police. The body was shifted to the morgue.

accidents: Around 12 people were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 927 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 12 people died, whereas 931 were injured.

fire: A fire broke out in a shoe factory in the Kot Lakhpat area Tuesday. Cause of fire was said to be short circuit. On receiving the information, Rescue 1122 and fire brigade reached the spot. As a result, two people were shifted to the general hospital due to shortness of breath. The chemical equipment in the factory got burnt. Around 40 fire attendants took part in the process of controlling the fire and nine vehicles were used, including two water buzzers.

commits suicide: A 40-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in a hotel room in the Naulkaha police area Tuesday. The victim identified as Ajmair was an Afghan national. Police said that reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained. The body was shifted to the morgue.