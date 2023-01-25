CITY PULSE

18th Emerging Talent
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by graduates from art institutions across Pakistan. Titled ‘18th Emerging Talent’, the show will run at the gallery until February 16. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Walk Among Trees
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Anushka Rustomji, Bibi Hajra, Faizan Naveed, Hira Nabi, Karim Ahmed Khan, Marium M Habib, Mehreen Murtaza and Shahana Rajani. Titled ‘Walk Among Trees’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
Pap ’KelCHær®
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aisar Abbas, Ali Murtaza, Affan Tariq, Ammara Sikandar, Areeb Tariq, Asad Farooqi, Changez Khan, Digink, Hassan Furqan Faiq, Maaz Jan, Mohsin Shaikh, Nimra Shoaib, Raheela Abro, Salar Marri, Sheema Khan, Sundeep Kumar, Syed Faraz Ali, Umair Fayyaz and Umaimah Khan. Titled ‘Pap ’KelCHær®’, the show will run at the gallery until January 28. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
Hortus Nocte
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by David Alesworth. Titled ‘Hortus Nocte: The Dark Garden’, the show will run at the gallery until February 2. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Over and Above the Meadows
Mainframe the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mian Athar of the Punjab School. Titled ‘Over and Above the Meadows’, the show will run at the gallery from January 31 to February 7. Contact 021-35824455 for more information.
Panorama
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ahmed Javed. Titled ‘Panorama’, the show will run at the gallery until January 27. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Ruminate
The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Arslan Farooqi, SM Khayyam and Mirza Zeeshan. Titled ‘Ruminate’, the show will run at the gallery until January 31. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.
