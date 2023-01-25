CM, federal minister agree to ensure timely completion of NHA road projects in Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood, in a meeting at the CM House on Tuesday, agreed to strengthen coordination between the provincial government and the National Highway Authority (NHA) so that the ongoing road schemes of the authority in the province could be completed in time.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Works and Services Minister Zia Abbas Shah, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman Planning & Development Hassan Naqvi, Senior Member Board of Revenue Baqaullah Unar, Principal Secretary to CM Fayaz Jatoi, and the works and services, and finance secretaries.

The federal government was represented by Secretary Communication Muhammad Khurram, Sindh NHA member Munir Memon, HHA finance member Mohammad Tayab and others.

N-120 project

The CM said that N-120 Hyderabad-Khokhrapar via Mirpurkhas Road was a 220-km project, of which a 120-km section from Mirpurkhas to Khokhrapar via Umerkot was under-construction.

Shah said there were another two sections of the road, including an 80km section from Mirpurkhas to Umerkot and a 40km section from Umerkot to Khokhrapar.

Out of the 80km road from Mirpurkhas to Umerkot, a 60km portion has been widened and reconditioned, while work on the remaining portion from Umerkot to Khokhrapar of 20km has not been launched yet.

The CM said that the recent heavy rains had damaged the road from Umerkot to Khokhrapar. At this, the federal minister assured the CM that the work on the road would be accelerated. He also directed the NHA to repair the damaged portions.

Jamshoro-Sehwan road

The CM, taking up the under-construction Jamshoro-Sehwan road issue, said that it had a length of 130km and was being executed by the NHA. He said work on the project started in 2018-19. Though it was a project of the NHA, his government had also contributed Rs700 million for its completion.

Gharo-Keti Bunder Road

The Gharo-Keti Bunder Road of a 95km length also came under discussion in the meeting. The CM noted that the NHA had started work on the road in 2006 and then abandoned it in 2008.

The federal minister asked the NHA chairman to get a detailed report on the work done so far on the project and the reasons for leaving it incomplete. He assured the CM that the matter would be resolved at the earliest.

Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway

The Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway also came under discussion and the federal minister told the CM that work on the project would be started shortly.