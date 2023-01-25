 
close
Wednesday January 25, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

No experiments

January 25, 2023

The trio of Miftah Ismail, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar are being touted as a more sensible alternative to the current government. There has never been an instance when such political experiments have proved beneficial for the country.

We do not need to get burned by the same tactic yet again.

Ali Ashraf Khan

Karachi

Comments