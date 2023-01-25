No experiments

The trio of Miftah Ismail, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar are being touted as a more sensible alternative to the current government. There has never been an instance when such political experiments have proved beneficial for the country.
We do not need to get burned by the same tactic yet again.
Ali Ashraf Khan
Karachi
According to the World Bank, only 4.8 per cent of our country’s total surface area is covered by forests....
I am writing to express my concern about the issue of domestic violence in Pakistan. This is a serious problem that...
I am writing to express my concern about the state of law and order in Pakistan. Despite the efforts of the government...
The blackout we witnessed on January 23 was particularly bad, even by Pakistan’s lofty standards. These blackouts...
On January 23, Pakistan was plunged into darkness for at least 13 hours. According to reports, the root cause of the...
The water crisis in our country and the world has reached frightening proportions. Access to clean and safe water is a...
Comments