PCJCCI marks Chinese New Year

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has held a ceremony to celebrate Chinese New Year, felicitating businessmen, entrepreneurs, and investors associated with the chamber, a statement said on Tuesday.

PCJCCI president Moazzam Ghurki presided over the ceremony, saying Chinese collaboration had played a great role in keeping a trustworthy relationship intact between two friendly nations.

He said the decision of Pakistan to join hands with China for projects such as China–Pakistan Economic Corridor, One Belt-One road, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and BRICS for building economic and political linkages with neighbours and Asian countries had been commendable.

Ghurki stated that in the current year PCJCCI had taken special initiatives to bring investment from China in the eight potential industrial sectors including furniture, handicrafts, textiles, fertiliser, cement, glasswork, energy and pharmaceuticals. The sectors were jointly identified by the high authorities of PCJCCI in order to bring positive results in all aspects, he added.

Chinese New Year is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar.