Gold hits new all-time high

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,150 per tola on Tuesday to reach a new all-time high rate in the country, helped by an increase in rates in the international market.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs189,300 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs986 to Rs162,294.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $14 to $1,938 per ounce.

Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained the same at Rs1,800.41.

The local jewellers said gold rates still remained lower by Rs3,500 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai’s gold market.