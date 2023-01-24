Dar meets Qatari finance minister

DOHA: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Minister of Finance, Qatar Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari in Doha, a press statement from the Finance Division said here on Monday.

Ishaq Dar congratulated his counterpart on the successful completion of FIFA World Cup 2022. He also apprised Ahmed Al Kuwari about the recovery and rehabilitation efforts in the aftermath of the massive floods in Pakistan.

They also discussed different areas of mutual interest. Dar and Minister of Finance, Qatar Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari agreed that both countries share historical and cordial relations, and the two countries can explore cooperation in the field of science and technology, agriculture, and education. The finance minister also extended invitation to Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari to visit Pakistan, the press statement said.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness and Muhemmed Aejaz, Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar.