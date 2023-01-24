Adherence to Constitution priority: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the educated youth with a positive mindset are the asset of the country and with positive thinking, we can create a beautiful Pakistan.

He said this while speaking at the annual degree show at National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore which he attended as a special guest here on Monday. Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman further said that students were our asset and the future of the country.

He said the art education given in NCA was in accordance with international standards in every way. He said that after seeing the students' projects in the degree show, he was more convinced that talent and creativity are at their peak at NCA.

He along with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Murtaza Jafari and senior faculty members also visited the degree show and appreciated the displayed projects of students. Later, while talking to the media, in response to a question regarding announcing the date of Punjab Assembly elections, the governor said that adherence to the constitution and law was his priority. The constitutional process was ongoing, he said and added so far nothing had been done against the constitution neither will be done. In the future, all matters will be handled according to the constitution and law.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, saying, "I strongly condemn the despicable act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden. Desecration of the Holy Quran is a deplorable act. The incident has hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims around the world under the guise of freedom of expression.”