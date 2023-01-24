 
January 24, 2023
By Our Correspondent
January 24, 2023

LAHORE: Eight people died, whereas 1,171 were injured 1,102 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 636 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 535 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

