Sehat Sahulat Programme reviewed

LAHORE: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department held a meeting here on Monday under the chairmanship of Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and reviewed the Sehat Sahulat Programme and considered to empanel more hospitals for the convenience of patients during the meeting.

Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Shahida Farrukh, Additional Secretary Agha Nabeel, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, CEO Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razzaq, COO Shamshad Ali Khan, Hasnat and Mian Muneeb participated. Punjab Health Initiative Management Company CEO Dr Ali Razaq and the officers concerned gave a detailed briefing in this regard.

The secretary said, “We want to provide maximum facilities to the people of Punjab through the Sehat Sahulat Programme. The statistics related to the Health Facilitation Card are very encouraging.” Around 97 percent of the people of Punjab are satisfied with the service of the Health Cards. He said that, according to the statistics, more than 3.3 million people have availed free treatment facility through Health Cards. So far, the people of Punjab have received the facility of free treatment worth more than Rs72 billion. More than 70,000 beds have been increased in empanelled public and private hospitals for the treatment of the people of Punjab through the health cards. The people of Punjab are getting free treatment facilities from 827 government and private hospitals through the Health Cards and the people of Punjab are getting free treatment facilities from 193 government and 634 private hospitals through the Health Cards. More than 766,000 people have received free dialysis and more than 76,000 people have got the facility of free coronary angiography through health cards. So far in Punjab more than 88,800 women have had normal delivery and more than 344,000 women have got the facility of free cesarean operation and more than 47,700 people have done free hernia operations through health cards.

The secretary said that more than 51,400 people have so far taken the facility of chemotherapy in Punjab. More than 40,000 people have got free facility of angioplasty through health cards. So far more than 245,000 people have undergone free eye surgery across the province and so far more than one and a half lakh. Heart patients have undergone free operations. So far, more than one lac cancer patients have received free treatment facilities in Punjab, and more than 735,000 kidney patients have received free treatment and treatment facilities.

We are trying to provide free treatment facilities to the people of Punjab as much as possible. Cyberknife treatment facilities are also being provided to cancer patients through health cards, he concluded.