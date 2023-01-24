Aisam, Cacic crash out of Australian Open

ISLAMABAD: Top seeded pair of Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski put curtains on the winning streak of Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Nikola Cacic in the third round of men’s doubles at Australian Open.
The top seeded pair won 6-4, 6-2 to progress into the quarter-finals. Koolhof was seen unleashing some sizzling aces -- five in all -- to upset the rhythm of Aisam and his partner. In all, Koolhof and Skupski won 36 service points against 26 by Aisam and his partner. Aisam will now be heading to Pakistan to join the national team for the Davis Cup tie against Lithuania.
