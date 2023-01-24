'Pakistan to play Afghanistan in March'

LAHORE: PCB managing committee Chairman Najam Sethi Monday announced that Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in Sharjah in late March, subject to government approval.

The series will take place immediately after the conclusion of HBL Pakistan Super League season eight and before the arrival of New Zealand team in Pakistan in April. Afghanistan recently offered to play a three-match ODI series with Pakistan in March in the UAE after Australia pulled out of their series against Afghanistan citing Taliban moves to restrict women's rights.

Sethi further revealed that both boards will equally share the revenue generated from the series.