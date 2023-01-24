WHO seeks $2.5 bn for health emergency responses in 2023

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation on Monday appealed for $2.54 billion for its work in 2023 to help millions of people facing health emergencies around the world.
The UN health agency said that it was currently responding to an unprecedented number of intersecting health emergencies. It pointed to the brutal war in Ukraine and the health impacts of conflicts in Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria and Ethiopia, as well as climate change related disasters like the monster floods that hit Pakistan last year and swelling food insecurity across the Sahel and the Horn of Africa.
And all of these emergencies, it stressed, overlap with the massive health system disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and outbreaks of other deadly diseases like measles and cholera. “We´re witnessing an unprecedented convergence of crises that demands an unprecedented response,” WHO chief said.
