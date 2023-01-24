 
close
Tuesday January 24, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Egypt lawyers end strike after colleagues released

By AFP
January 24, 2023

CAIRO: Members of the Egyptian Bar Association on Sunday called off a days-long strike held in protest against the jailing of six colleagues, a statement said.

The association had announced on Thursday an open-ended strike to condemn their colleagues´ sentencing to two years in jail over a court brawl earlier this month. The bar association decided “to cancel the suspension of work”, it said in the statement.

Comments