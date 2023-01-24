Egypt lawyers end strike after colleagues released

CAIRO: Members of the Egyptian Bar Association on Sunday called off a days-long strike held in protest against the jailing of six colleagues, a statement said.
The association had announced on Thursday an open-ended strike to condemn their colleagues´ sentencing to two years in jail over a court brawl earlier this month. The bar association decided “to cancel the suspension of work”, it said in the statement.
