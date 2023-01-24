Two children among 11 burned to death in Thai van crash

BANGKOK: Alt least 11 people , including two children, burned to death in a passenger van crash in central Thailand over the Lunar New Year holiday, police said on Monday.
The van carrying 12 people was travelling from northeastern Amnat Charoen province to Bangkok when it veered off the highway in central Nakhon Ratchasima province Saturday night, said Police Colonel Yingyos Poldej. Yingyos told AFP that one man had been able to climb out a window, but the other passengers were trapped and died in the blaze.
