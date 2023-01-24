 
Tuesday January 24, 2023
Suspect in California mass shooting is dead: police

By AFP
January 24, 2023

MONTEREY PARK, United States: The man wanted for a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California during Lunar New Year is dead, apparently from suicide, police in Los Angeles said on Sunday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said police had tracked a wanted van and when officers approached, they heard one gunshot from within the van. “The suspect sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene,” Luna said.

