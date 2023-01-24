Govt to support domestic energy generation

Islamabad:Minister of State for Energy Khurram Dastgir has said that the current government prioritised the generation of energy from domestic resources such as hydel, solar, wind, coal and the new deal to minimise reliance on imports.

The Minister was speaking at the concluding session of the 2nd Regional Dialogue 2023 organised here by the Institute of Regional Studies. Dastgir said that the government was also working on activating wind corridors in Balochistan for energy creation. The government intended to fulfil energy needs while adhering to the SDG commitments and using domestic coal instead of imported coal, he added.

The Minister said that there was a need for appropriate advocacy on energy conservation as it was likely to remain expensive for the foreseeable future and was imperative for economic growth.