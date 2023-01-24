Police promotions

Rawalpindi:As many as 64 head constables were promoted to the post of assistant sub inspector (ASI), while 39 ASIs were promoted to the post of sub-inspector SI.
According to a police spokesman, the Departmental Promotion Board was constituted to assess the performance of personnel. The board was chaired by Regional Police Officer RPO Rawalpindi Region Nasir Mehmood Satti while the other members included district police officers of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal along with CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari Rawalpindi.
After checking the records of 65 ASIs for sub-inspector, 39 were promoted. Whereas, out of 71 head constables for ASI, 64 were promoted. According to the vision of IG Punjab, the promotion process has been completed timely, RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti said promoted personnel are proud of the department.
